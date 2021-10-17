Anchor Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $12,615.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00204297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00093424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

