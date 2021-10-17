Andrew Yeo Buys 51,250,000 Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) Stock

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) insider Andrew Yeo bought 51,250,000 shares of Baron Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81) per share, with a total value of £384,887,500 ($502,857,982.75).
The stock has a market capitalization of £9.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. Baron Oil Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
About Baron Oil
