Andrew Yeo Buys 51,250,000 Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) Stock

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) insider Andrew Yeo bought 51,250,000 shares of Baron Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81) per share, with a total value of £384,887,500 ($502,857,982.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. Baron Oil Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

About Baron Oil

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

