ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

