Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 84,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

