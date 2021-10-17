Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Legato Merger stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

