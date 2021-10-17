Anson Funds Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

