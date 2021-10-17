Anson Funds Management LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPACU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $671,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $7,178,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $291,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

