Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,350.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,375.00.

Antofagasta stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

