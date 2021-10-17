Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $2.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 91.62%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.