APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $22,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 996,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 5,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

