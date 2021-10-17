APG Asset Management N.V. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

