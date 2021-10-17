APG Asset Management N.V. Has $14.57 Million Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,978 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.59% of Noah worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Noah by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Noah by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Noah by 7.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Noah by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

