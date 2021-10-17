APG Asset Management N.V. Has $17.96 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,865 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.23% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $17,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

