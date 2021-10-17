APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,397 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $66.21 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

