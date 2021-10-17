APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $635.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.86. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.48 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.