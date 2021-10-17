APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $19.30 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 831,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE CLVT opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.