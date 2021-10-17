APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,921 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Henry Schein worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

