Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $140.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $144.84 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 73,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

