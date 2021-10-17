Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.70

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.70 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 26.20 ($0.34), with a volume of 91,864 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.66. The company has a market cap of £16.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

