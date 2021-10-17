Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $403,729,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

