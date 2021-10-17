Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 5,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

AMTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,571 shares of company stock worth $1,070,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

