Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of APLT opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 485,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 844,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

