Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $954,021.20 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $168.74 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.