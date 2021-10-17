ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.96.

ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.33.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

