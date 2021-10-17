Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 971,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,284. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.69.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

