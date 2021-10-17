Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.