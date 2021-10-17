Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Insider Matthew Jeffs Acquires 15,000 Shares

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,909.07).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.38. Arcontech Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a market cap of £16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.20.
About Arcontech Group
