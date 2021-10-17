Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Insider Matthew Jeffs Acquires 15,000 Shares

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,909.07).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.38. Arcontech Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a market cap of £16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

