Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $389.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,914 shares of company stock valued at $85,369,853 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

