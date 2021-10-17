ASD (ASD) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $302.42 million and $4.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00202450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00091697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

