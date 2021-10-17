ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.19

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and traded as low as $29.44. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 1,145 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

