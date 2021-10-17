AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

AOCIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

