Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $338.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $291.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average of $294.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Autodesk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

