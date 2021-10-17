Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.42. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.46. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $144.59 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.