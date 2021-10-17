Autonio Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $212,140.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00107215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.42 or 1.00000126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.45 or 0.06287480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025296 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.