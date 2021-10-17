Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVYA has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.18.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 106,695.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 199.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 251,080 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.