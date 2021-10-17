Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $39,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day moving average is $211.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

