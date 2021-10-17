Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AVID opened at $29.76 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,219 shares of company stock worth $2,556,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 117.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

