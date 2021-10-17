Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

