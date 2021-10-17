Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $4,080,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 37.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avnet by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVT stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

