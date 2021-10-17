aWSB Price Up 63.8% Over Last Week (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, aWSB has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $135,390.07 and approximately $33,821.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $22.15 or 0.00035667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aWSB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.