Axa S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

