Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

