Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

