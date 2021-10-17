Axa S.A. Sells 17,800 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $377,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $36.33 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $532.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.