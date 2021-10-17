Axa S.A. Takes Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.15% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

