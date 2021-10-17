Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

