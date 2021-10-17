BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 626.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 599.40 ($7.83). 7,481,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a market capitalization of £19.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 568.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 541.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

