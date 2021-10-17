BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 100.4% in September

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the September 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

