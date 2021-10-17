BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Issue $1.34 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.3419 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of BAESY opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $33.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

