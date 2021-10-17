Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Continental Grain Co.

Continental Grain Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 4.1% of Continental Grain Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Continental Grain Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,580,000 after buying an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.70 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

BLL stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,192. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

